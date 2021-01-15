PITTSBURG, Kan. — Crawford County Public Health Officer Dr. Timothy Stebbins was honored this week by Gov. Laura Kelly as the Public Health Hero of the week.

Kelly and her administration began the program in December of 2020 as a way of “recognizing and highlighting the efforts of local health professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Stebbins has been integral to the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been serving as the Crawford County public health officer since June of last year after then-Public Health Officer and Health Department Director Rebecca Adamson resigned.

In addition to his duties with the county, Stebbins serves as the head of the emergency department for Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg and was recently appointed to head the hospital system’s emergency response in Manhattan and Fort Scott in addition to Pittsburg.

At Friday’s Crawford County Commission meeting, various county health officials praised Stebbins for his work and dedication to the community, even though he was not in attendance due his other duties with Via Christi.

“It's nice for him to get the recognition for all the hard work he is doing,” said Crawford County Mental Health Center Executive Administrator Michael Ehling.

Janis Goedeke, who up until recently was the county’s health department director, followed up saying Stebbins is “very humble about this.”

“He certainty is very honored,” Goedeke said. “He tries to give the credit to others, but we know that he is a strong leader for us, and we are so grateful for his leadership.”

The Crawford County Commissioners also praised Stebbins for his work.

“We are truly blessed to have to him,” Commissioner Bruce Blair said.

Stebbins, who was appointed as the public health officer on a temporary basis, will be holding the position until June of 2021, at which time the county will appoint someone new.