PITTSBURG, Kan. — As legal hemp cultivation in Kansas enters its third year, licensed farmers can look forward to growing the crop commercially in 2021 rather than participating in the pilot program that has been in place since 2019. For those involved in later stages of hemp processing beyond just growing it, though, regulatory gray areas remain a challenge.

One such hemp entrepreneur is Colby Terlip. For the last several months, since receiving support from the City of Pittsburg in the form of a $100,000 grant, Terlip has been in the process of setting up his new business, Sunflower Hemp Co., on Rotary Terrace in the city's Northeast Industrial Park. Through that process, Terlip says, the biggest issue he’s dealt with has been trying to get feedback from regulators about whether his business is in compliance with the latest rules governing hemp – which is the same plant as marijuana, but grown differently so that it doesn’t get you high.

“This is a very, very new industry,” Terlip says. “In the state of Kansas, we’re under the research pilot program at the moment, so the biggest hurdle has been making sure when we’re building the facility out, that we build a facility that would be in compliance with everything once the laws and regulations got into place, so we wouldn’t have to go back and retrofit or maybe potentially they’d shut us down for a while.”

Sunflower Hemp’s main business is cannabidiol (CBD) post-processing. Although hemp can also be grown for seed and grain, or for fiber that can be used for manufacturing textiles and other purposes, as of late 2019, the vast majority of Kansas hemp – about 90 percent – was being grown for CBD, according to Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) Industrial Hemp Supervisor Braden Hoch. Terlip said in an interview this week that the prevalence of growing hemp for CBD is unlikely to change much this year.

“There’s really no industry for the fiber and the grain,” Terlip says. “There’s not a huge infrastructure for that in the United States, so most people are trying to grow for CBD because they think that’s the better route to get their product sold. It’s been tough for farmers.”

At Sunflower Hemp’s 17,000-square-foot facility – which is not yet being fully utilized – employees first take crude CBD oil and refine it using a “short-path distillation” system.

“It’s basically like a fancy moonshine still,” Terlip says.

Next, the refined CBD oil is tested for purity using a process called “high-performance liquid chromatography.” The oil – at this point known as “full spectrum” oil because it still contains a “full spectrum” of cannabinoids, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive chemical in marijuana that remains illegal in Kansas – is then put through one of two additional processes. It can be either made into 99 percent pure CBD powder, or a “broad spectrum” THC-free oil, which still contains additional cannabinoids besides CBD, but has had all THC removed.

At first, Terlip planned for Sunflower Hemp to do its own extraction of crude CBD oil from hemp plant material, also known as biomass. With several other extractors now operating in the state and driving down the price of crude CBD oil, however, he switched his focus to post-processing. But just because Terlip’s business specializes in one step of CBD processing doesn’t mean he can’t help prospective hemp growers vertically integrate their own businesses – which will be key to their success, according to several people who are closely watching the hemp industry and broader agriculture sector.

If a farmer has hemp biomass, Terlip says, Sunflower Hemp can refer them to an extractor to get it turned into crude oil. Terlip’s company can then turn that crude oil into either a CBD extract ingredient or a consumer product that is ready to sell, while keeping it separate from any other CBD oil, so the farmer can legitimately sell it as a product made exclusively with CBD from hemp grown on their own farm.

“We can give them a tincture, a gummy, a lotion, a salve, a cream, in whatever container they want and with their label on it, and hand that to them, and they could sell it retail or online,” Terlip says.

Vertical integration – that is, maximizing profits by retaining control over multiple steps in the process of producing the end product, in this case from growing the hemp to selling the consumer goods made from it – was emphasized in a discussion of industrial hemp at a meeting last month of the KDA's Marketing Advisory Board.

“Just growing bulk commodities, that doesn’t catch it anymore,” said Ron Suppes, a board member who is also a farmer in Western Kansas. “You're going to have to get vertically integrated, you know, if you want to make progress in your occupation.”

Dana Lander, who is the KDA’s compliance, education and agency support program manager, similarly noted at the meeting that “a lot of folks are doing basically a vertical-integrated system where they are growing small acres of industrial hemp and then processing for the CBD oil at their own location.”

Brice Elnicki, general manager of Producers Cooperative Association in Girard as well as a member of the KDA advisory board, said he understands why many hemp farmers are selling their own CBD oil or products directly to consumers, and why they see controlling the whole process from start to finish as the most viable option for their business.

“We don’t have any infrastructure at all, and so I get that these folks are trying to be vertically integrated because that’s the only way I see it happening: do it yourself,” Elnicki said. “I’ve heard horror stories of guys growing hemp for either fiber or CBD, not having it marketed ahead of time, and it’s sitting in warehouses currently. That’s a scary thing.”

Other issues that came up during the KDA Marketing Advisory Board meeting included liability concerns that could arise if Kansas hemp were to be marketed through the KDA’s “From the Land of Kansas” program that promotes produce grown in the state.

“Obviously if it’s produced in Kansas, it’s Kansas grown, Kansas products, it warrants some recognition and some support with marketing through From the Land of Kansas,” said Board Member Justine Staten, “but do you limit that or is there a measure to get it launched onto that?”

Suppes noted that “it’s not just monetary, it’s trademark liability, and whether you would have a problem with other producers if something went awry” with a state-certified hemp crop or batch of CBD products.

Terlip, for his part, says he understands the liability concerns that both the KDA and hemp farmers themselves may have, and Sunflower Hemp is working to alleviate them. The products he is manufacturing will meet "any current rules and regulations or future rules and regulations,” he says, adding that he is in the process of getting Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and USDA Organic certifications for his facility.

“It also makes us stand out in the industry,” Terlip says, “to let people have confidence that their stuff is getting made in a clean, you know, secure facility that follows protocols to make sure there’s no contaminants in their product.”

While Terlip may be prepared to ensure quality controls are in place at Sunflower Hemp, one area where he hopes regulations become less restrictive is in allowing CBD in food and beverages – something the Food and Drug Administration currently prohibits.

“If the FDA or Congress says we can put CBD in food and beverage, then that will open up the door to a lot in the industry, to allow us to sell our products in a lot of places we can’t sell them now,” Terlip says.

A lack of clarity in regulatory guidance surrounding hemp and CBD was also discussed at the December KDA Marketing Advisory Board meeting.

“Normally I don’t want the federal government involved in too many things, but they should have a basic set of guidelines for us to follow,” said Suppes.

Elnicki, likewise, said everyone involved could benefit from “a little better roadmap from the feds or the state” when it comes to the hemp industry.

“It’s like the cart before the horse, you know. Who’s going to put their money out there without a market? The markets can’t be there without the infrastructure, so it’s kind of a double-edged sword,” Elnicki said.

One of the immediate next steps for the KDA is a hearing on the adoption of commercial industrial hemp regulations, which is set for Jan. 20.

Lack of regulatory clarity may currently be frustrating both for those attempting to get started in the hemp industry and those looking into possibilities for the state to help market it. What today seems like a problem, however, may ultimately benefit those who are getting into the business early, like Terlip, by discouraging their would-be competitors – as long as their entire business model doesn’t get upended overnight by an unexpected regulatory decision.

“There’s a lot of gray area here and a lot of risk that, you know, you don’t know if what you’re doing today, you’ll be able to do tomorrow, if there’s going to be new compliance issues that come out from the federal or state level that you’re going to have to meet,” Terlip says. “Are they going to give you, you know, a grace period of 60 days to implement those? You don’t know. So, you could be legally doing business one day and then the next week you’re not legally doing business.”