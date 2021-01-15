As if the calamity caused by the coronavirus and slow, grueling pace of vaccine distribution were not enough cause for despair, then came the catastrophe in Washington on Jan. 6.

Many, like me, are finding it more and more difficult to take on the mystifying challenge to make some sort of sense of it all … and work toward healing. Nevertheless, our weekly history and politics debate and discussion group (now on Zoom) attempted it last week.

As for what happened in Washington, all were sickened by the spectacle — but not surprised after years of Trump’s blatant lies, hypocrisy, racism, narcissism, bullying, defiance of the law, divisiveness, and childish petulance — with no call to accountability by his own party.

After a good deal of lamentation, one of the men in our group turned the discussion to ways we can become more politically involved on a local level; how to organize and get more Democrats to vote and thereby use the system to elect bipartisan officials that would work to enact change to benefit our city, county, state, and nation.

We were well into this discussion when a woman in our group made a very astute suggestion: that we should also start reaching out to Republicans.

Not the kind that rushed up the Capitol steps, mind you; the bozos who smashed windows, ran wild in the marble halls, and lounged in the chamber taking selfies, but our Republican neighbors who, like us, were appalled and share a desire to heal political wounds and enact change.

What the woman in our group was asking us to do was to start confronting and questioning our own biases. This came clear a couple of days later when my poet friend, H.C. Palmer, gave me a heads up about a podcast series recorded last Oct.-Nov. titled “Learning How To See.” (To view it, go to https://cac.org/podcast/learning-how-to-see/)

Produced and led by Brian McClaren, with commentary by Jacqui Lewis and Richard Rohr, it seeks to figure out what our neighbors see but what we’ve always missed — and vice versa; how to open our eyes together by coming to terms with our biases.

McClaren defines bias as “a prejudice or pre-critical inclination in favor of or against something; a pattern of distortion in our ability to see what’s there.” He identified 13 that affect the way we all see and behave. The first podcast covered two of them — Complexity Bias and Confirmation Bias.

Confirmation bias says that the human brain automatically welcomes information that confirms what it already thinks and resists information that disturbs or contradicts what it already thinks.

Of course, like all biases, it gives some benefit in providing structure to our thinking and behaving (some things ought to be rejected) but it’s crippling when we develop such a watertight confirmation bias that new perspectives cannot get through. It works so fast, in most cases, that it happens before we even realize it.

Closely related to confirmation bias is complexity bias. To quote McClaren, “There’s something in our brain that prefers a simple lie to a complex truth.”

I see both in myself when my brain gives me messages like, “You’re either with me or against me.” and “Trust everybody or don’t trust anybody.”

Both biases exist not only inside us but also in whole groups. They’re especially prevalent in politics and religion, wherein we only believe people in our own party are worthwhile; or see people of different religions (or denominations within our religion) as godless, profane or blasphemers.

Indeed, Richard Rohr offered that before Vatican II the only time Catholics even bothered with Protestants was to confirm that they were wrong. McClaren asserted the same was true of Baptists about Catholics.

Lewis offered that these biases are especially dangerous when we project them on to God with beliefs like: “God says white is right, women should not be priests, and gays are bad.”

“Diversity helps to break out of these biases. We need to complexify the simple lie,” McClaren said. “And give ourselves someplace to stand to the side, rather in the middle of our bias.”

All three believe that contemplative practices provide a way to do this. But opening up and making ourselves vulnerable to even more of the complexity of life is not easy, as indicated in Rohr’s statement, “Contemplation is receiving as much reality as we can bear.”

Indeed, during a question and answer session some years ago, Zen master and contemplative monk Thich Nhat Hanh was asked, “What is the hardest part of your practice?”

The interviewer wrote that he fully expected him to say something like, “stilling the mind” or “working with anger.” Nope. He answered that the hardest part of his Buddhist mindfulness practice was “not falling into despair.”

