PITTSBURG, Kan. — The City of Pittsburg has announced the appointment of Larissa Bowman to serve as its finance director following the retirement last month of Jamie Clarkson, who had served in the position for several years and in other positions with the city for nearly four decades. Bowman previously held the position of deputy finance director since 2019.

“Jamie was a great mentor of mine when I was here; throughout my career I’ve had several great mentors and I’m very grateful for all their leadership, and I feel like this is where I’m supposed to be, because early on in my career I realized that my passion was to be a public servant,” Bowman says.

“I truly enjoy working for the taxpayers and making sure that the money is being utilized in the most efficient way. It’s a very rewarding position and I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work for the City of Pittsburg.”

Bowman was awarded her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting degree from Pittsburg State University in 2005. She served six years as deputy county clerk for Crawford County before taking the deputy finance director position with the city, and her financial background also includes experience working as an accountant at the State of Kansas Social and Rehabilitation Services, and as a staff accountant for Diehl, Banwart & Bolton, CPA.

“We are excited about Larissa continuing her excellent career in public service as our director of finance,” City Manager Daron Hall said in a press release. “Her skills and experience will serve the city well for many years to come.”

Bowman grew up on a farm in McCune, where she attended elementary through high school before moving to Pittsburg for college. In her free time, she enjoys family outdoor activities such as going on bike rides with her husband Travis and daughters Addison and Emma.

With communities nationwide still feeling the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Bowman is starting her new job managing the city’s finances at a time that some might find daunting. Bowman said she is optimistic, though, citing the example of higher-than-expected sales tax revenue last year as a reason to expect that — financially, at least — the city will be able to continue to weather the COVID-19 crisis.

“I think going through last year during the uncertain times and seeing where we landed really helped show how strong this community is and how it’s not going to go down without a fight,” Bowman says. “So, I think financially, you know, with the sales tax being strong during COVID, that speaks volumes for our area.”