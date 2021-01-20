1. No one spoke during the citizens’ comments period of the meeting.

2. The council continued a discussion started at a recent meeting about tethering dogs and whether the city should have an anti-tethering ordinance. The council decided to try to get additional opinions on the issue before voting on an ordinance, and tabled further discussion until its Feb. 16 meeting.

3. The council approved raising the city’s sewer service rate by $1 for the minimum sewer bill and 10 cents per 100 gallons over the minimum amount.

4. The council had two executive sessions, one for 10 minutes for a preliminary discussion of acquisition of property related to the US 69 and McKay Project and one for 20 minutes for preliminary discussion of property acquisition related to the North Industrial Park.

5. In his report to the council City Administrator John Zafuta discussed topics including tentative plans for Frontenac Homecoming, drainage projects, park improvements and roadwork.