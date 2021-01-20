CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided more details Tuesday afternoon on the suspicious death investigation in Arcadia last week.

Shortly before midnight last Wednesday, Jan. 13, Crawford County sheriff’s deputies received a tip that a body could be found at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia. Deputies went to the address and made contact with 37-year-old Nicholas Adam Carrillo. Carrillo gave them permission to look around the property, according to a KBI press release, and in doing so deputies discovered a body in the backyard. Carrillo fled from the area on foot.

At approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 14, the KBI was asked to assist, and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to Arcadia to investigate.

Carrillo was located on the evening of Jan. 15 in Arcadia. He was booked into the Crawford County Jail shortly after 10 p.m. Carrillo was arrested for criminal desecration of a body, possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or certain stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held on $15,000 bond.

The deceased is a male subject reported missing to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department (KCPD), according to the KBI release. Investigators believe the death occurred in Kansas City, Missouri, and as such they will be conducting further investigation into the man’s death. The KBI asked in its release that any further inquiries related to the case be directed to the KCPD.