PITTSBURG, Kan. — LimeLight Marketing on Thursday announced the acquisition of DevSquared, a local firm that specializes in website, mobile app and software development.

DevSquared brings specialization in website, mobile app and software development and a history of working with small businesses, larger corporations and educational systems, LimeLight Marketing said in a press release. The strategic move will complement LimeLight’s current roster of clients and help scale the agency’s development capabilities in brand management, digital marketing and advertising, website design and content development.

"DevSquared has been a strategic partner of ours for the last three years and their development capabilities perfectly match our client needs and will expand our suite of data-driven digital solutions," Brandee Johnson, president and owner of LimeLight Marketing, said in the release. "Our teams provide clients with best in class brand strategy and digital marketing knowing that success in this always-connected landscape lies at the intersection of brand, search, social media, quality content and websites and web applications."

John Kuefler and Caleb Smith co-founded DevSquared in 2017. The firm became quickly known for its strong web and software development expertise in the Midwest, according to the release. Teams at DevSquared have helped leading companies simplify and streamline their businesses, earning industry recognition and a stellar reputation, the release said. Kuefler joins LimeLight as director of technology and partner and Smith is serving as senior development manager along with their seven person team.

"We see untapped opportunities for our clients and our team as we join forces with the LimeLight Marketing team,” said Kuefler. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our combined teams and the great clients we serve, offering an expanded roster of highly talented professionals and resources. It will be exciting to watch the strategic solutions that develop in the future."

Clients of the combined firm include Architecture Woodworking Institute, Russell Cellular, MPIX, Crossland and Greenbush, among others. More information is available at www.limelightmarketing.com.