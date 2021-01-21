PITTSBURG, Kan. — Fire versus Police; red versus blue; chili versus chili. This week, the Pittsburg fire and police departments set aside their uniforms for aprons as they embarked upon the fifth annual Pittsburg Battle of the Badges blood drive and chili competition.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the American Red Cross and members of local law enforcement set up shop in the Frisco Event Center on Fourth Street to welcome donors eager to cast their vote for the best chili and give blood to those in need.

“You know every type of blood can save up to three lives,” said Primary Chair of the American Red Cross in Pittsburg Paul Lyle.

Lyle said that over 120 locals came to donate blood over the two-day period, which is around, if not more than, last year — a fact that Lyle says is impressive considering that the COVID-19 pandemic still rages on.

“It's been a tough year for blood drives,” Lyle said. “Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t diminish just because we don’t have normal activities.”

Scott Millette, a volunteer and blood donor, said he’s been involved as long as the event’s been going on in Pittsburg and that he gets involved because it’s a good thing to do for the community.

“I don’t know that I like getting stuck by a needle,” he said. “But I feel like it is a good civic thing to do to donate blood for people in need, you know, when it’s needed. Hopefully someday there’ll be blood if I need it.”

Besides the opportunity to give blood, the event is also somewhat of a grudge match between the Pittsburg police and fire departments. Every year a different shift at each agency takes charge of making the chili. Last year, the Pittsburg Fire Department won the coveted trophy for the first time, but the Pittsburg Police Department had one the two years prior.

“This beautiful piece of plastic is what they are fighting for,” Lyle said, showing off a roughly ten-inch clear plastic trophy that sat perched on top of the voting box during the event.

In addition to the trophy, Lyle said the winning department also gets “bragging rights.”

Fire Chief Dennis Reilly, who has only been heading the department since October of last year, said he has enjoyed the friendly competition and had confidence his men could bring home the trophy.

"I have total confidence in our folk's ability to defend the title," Reilly said. "I am not a big chili fan, but I think any time we get to engage with our partners in law enforcement is a good thing. We might be competing in the cook off, but we when it comes time to provide service to our community, we are one team. I have been impressed with what I have seen in my short time here and I welcome any chance to team up with our police department, especially when we have the chance to beat them in a little friendly competition."

While both departments enjoy the friendly competition that ensues, making jokes about donut shops and other stereotypes associated with both roles, the people that work in the agencies know how important blood drives are to the community.

“The chili part is fun,” Pittsburg Firefighter Jerod Alexander said. “But more it’s good way to help the community.”

After donating blood, each participant is invited to taste a bowl of chili from each of the departments, fill out a ballot, and place it into a locked voting box, which are being counted Friday.

“The chili votes will be taken to the county courthouse and Don Pyle will open the lock, we will count them there, and then he will certify it with a county seal,” Lyle said.

Lyle joked that he takes the blind ballot and tallying of the votes very seriously.

“We’re not accepting mail-in ballots, provisional ballots or absentee ballots,” Lyle said with a laugh. “You must vote on premises.”