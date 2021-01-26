Deputy Health Officer and Director of the Health Department Teddi Van Kam announced that a new shipment of vaccines will be arriving in the county this week. She said with this new shipment the department will begin phase two of distribution, allowing residents 65 and older to receive the shot. Crawford County Mental Health Center Executive Administrator Michael Ehling announced to the commission that the Crawford County Health Department will be officially launching a COVID-19 hotline. While the number will be used to answer all questions related to COVID-19 a major purpose of it will be to help register citizens to get the vaccine as the county enters phase two of distribution. The number is (620) 724-6385. The commission unanimously approved reappointing Dee Hough, Bonnie Houlk and David Robinson to the Crawford County Planning and Zoning Board and the Joint Board of Zoning Appeals. The commission unanimously approved the Chief Elected Official Board (CEOB) agreement as a part of the Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB). The board works to improve the workforce in southeast Kansas with job fairs, counseling, and similar services. The CEOB agreement gives the elected official on the LWBD the authority to access state funding and distribute it to local entities including Crawford County. Commissioner Tom Moody requested a 15-minute executive session to discuss a sewer district issue. No motions or announcements were made following the session.