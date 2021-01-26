PITTSBURG, Kan. — In early December an anonymous donor contacted Dr. Jim Triplett, chairman of the Southeast Kansas Recycling (SEKR) Board, and offered $10,000 in funding for a match campaign to support the SEK Recycling Center. On Dec. 13, SEKR, Inc. announced its first ever fundraising campaign with a 2:1 match for every dollar donated by the public.

SEKR has now announced that the community responded generously. Only $5,000 was needed to meet the $10,000 pledged for the match campaign, but the Recycling Center ended up receiving $11,174, or more than twice its goal. The campaign also resulted in 41 new Recycling Center memberships and 36 renewals. In addition, TOAST hosted a fundraiser with a percentage of lunch sales benefiting SEKR on Jan. 12.

SEKR membership benefits include the Pay-As-You Throw Trash Program, free shredding of 25 lbs. of paper per month, being able to drop off recyclables any day the Recycling Center is open, and advance notice when special events or projects are scheduled.

The SEKR, Inc. Board said in a press release that it would like to sincerely thank its anonymous donor, TOAST, and the community of Pittsburg for their support, which has allowed SEKR to end the year with a positive balance for the first time in many years. 2021 has also started with additional funds to assist the operations of the Recycling Center, according to the release, and the commodity markets offer hopes of a better year.