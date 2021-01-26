Two men were arrested Monday after Cherokee County sheriff's deputies were called to a rural Baxter Springs home.

Around 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman was reported as having sustained injuries in a physical attack, where the alleged assailant was also suspected of discharging a firearm, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

In partnership with the Pittsburg Police Department, the sheriff's office located the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Richard Stark, at a home in Pittsburg a short time later. Cherokee County deputies obtained a search warrant for the Pittsburg home and seized a handgun along with other evidence.

Stark was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal damage to property.

19-year-old Kolby Stark was also arrested for allegedly obstructing justice and was transported to the Cherokee County Jail.

Local resources are available for those who experience violence from family members or loved ones, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office noted in its press release.

Safehouse Crisis Center can be reached at 1-800-794-9148 and can assist in providing victims and children with emergency housing. In addition, those seeking information on Protection From Abuse or Protection From Stalking Orders can call 1-800-723-6953.