1. Commissioner Dawn McNay brought up the topic of procedures for responding to public input during meetings. The commissioners discussed the matter but did not take any action to change the policy. Mayor Chuck Munsell has recently been responding to public input immediately rather than waiting until the end of the meeting.

2. Director of Economic Development Blake Benson and Pittsburg State University Chief Strategy Officer Shawn Naccarato presented the quarterly economic development report.

3. The commission approved annual economic development agreements with the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Pittsburg State University.

4. The commission approved a letter agreement renewing City Manager Daron Hall’s contract for calendar year 2021.

5. Larissa Bowman, the city’s new finance director following Jamie Clarkson’s retirement at the end of last year, introduced Joe Wimmer, who is moving into her former position as the city’s new deputy finance director.