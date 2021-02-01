PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg man died Sunday in a crash on highway US-59 in Neosho County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Jessie White of Pittsburg was driving northbound on US-59, a little over two miles north of K-47, when the 2004 Honda CRV he was driving left the roadway to the left side and overturned multiple times. White was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

Casey Nienstedt, 36, also of Pittsburg, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered minor injuries in the crash. An 11-year-old child was also riding in the vehicle at the time but did not suffer any apparent injuries, according to the KHP.