Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to his supporters dedicated and decisive, to his many detractors irresponsible and incorrigible. This divided perception symbolizes Britain’s current troubled politics.



The latest leader of the governing Conservative Party often compares himself to Winston Churchill, the great leader of Great Britain during World War II. Johnson has written a biography of his hero and predecessor.



Traditionally, the Conservative Establishment selected the party leader through consultations, with titled aristocrats comparatively influential until well after World War II. Today, the party uses formal elections, first among their MPs (Members of Parliament) in the House of Commons, then among their national membership.



An “exhaustive ballot” among MPs is the election mechanism used. In this successive election system, after each round, the contender with the fewest votes is removed and another ballot takes place. The two still standing at the end were Johnson and moderate Jeremy Hunt, and they faced the members.



Currently the Conservative Party has approximately 180,000 members, according to the Library of the House of Commons. The Commons, lower house of the national Parliament, forms the government.



Johnson received 92,153 votes in this election for leader. Moderate Jeremy Hunt, the runner-up, received a total vote of 46,656. The nation’s population is 66 million.



One of Johnson’s first acts as head of government was to “prorogue” Parliament, which means a temporary adjournment. This has generated outrage throughout the country given the intensity of the seemingly endless political conflict over Brexit, leaving the European Union (EU), and the looming departure now scheduled for Oct. 31.



Brexit has been at the center of the nation’s political debate for over three years. In June 2016, a referendum initiated by Prime Minister David Cameron resulted in a narrow 51.9% of those voting opting to leave the union. In the face of this surprise result, Cameron resigned as head of the government.



Successor Theresa May called a general election for early June 2017. In another surprise, the Conservatives lost their narrow House of Commons majority. The party has governed since by cooperating with the right-wing Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, stridently opposed to EU cooperation.



In recent decades the Conservative Party, which led Britain into the European community, has shifted position. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was famously a Eurosceptic. The 1997 general election brought into Parliament a younger generation of Conservative politicians who reflected her views, which now dominate.



Johnson has been especially belligerent and confrontational in pressing for a departure from the EU. His predecessor, hapless short-term Prime Minister May, negotiated a Brexit deal with Brussels that included paying approximately 39 billion pounds to cover employee pension costs and other financial commitments already made to the EU. The new prime minister disdainfully, angrily threatens to pay nothing.



Northern Ireland is especially important, given the fragile peace agreement between Catholic and Protestant factions. Ireland remains committed to the EU.



Any new restrictive border controls could spark renewed religious violence. For this reason, Prime Minister May negotiated a complex “backstop” agreement which permitted continued free movement of goods and people from Northern Ireland into both Ireland and Britain.



Johnson has rejected any special border arrangement for Northern Ireland. However, a “hard” Brexit represents an open invitation to extremists on both sides.



Britain has an unitary government. Parliament combines executive, legislative and judicial functions fundamentally separated in the United States.



Britain’s political agony indicates the U.S. system is superior.

Arthur I. Cyr is a Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College and author of “After the Cold War” (Macmillan/Palgrave and NYU Press). Contact acyr@carthage.edu.