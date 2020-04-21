I was disappointed to see a photo of Susan Wagle taking up a third of the front page of the April 15 newspaper. Her rant this time is how Gov. Kelly has failed to address a 40-plus-year-old Department of Labor’s unemployment software system. I would ask where Wagle has been all these years. She served as a state representative from 1991 to 2000, as a senator from 2001 to present and was elected president of that body in 2013.

She and fellow Republican majority senators have obviously not done anything to assist the Labor Department in upgrading their software, and now it is Gov. Kelly’s fault.

Her blame game is strikingly similar to that of our president, as is her failure to respond to desires of the people of Kansas. Instead of working to pass Medicaid expansion, she pulled that legislation from the Senate floor so it could not be deliberated on the Senate floor, after being passed by the House. Why?

She didn’t get her way on an abortion amendment. She similarly protested when the governor issued an executive order to prohibit religious organizations from holding services with 10 or more members, saying it was unconstitutional. While none of us like to be told it is safer at home, our governor is looking out for the best interests of all the citizens of Kansas, not just a select few. It is high time that the Senator and the Republican majority in our legislature drop the partisanship and start putting the people first.

Steve Christenberry, Berryton