We have a Great God we can turn to during COVID-19. He has left us many examples of people of faith. People who believed God and obeyed Him. The Hebrew children were delivered miraculously from Egypt and the Lord took them through the wilderness to test their faith. They failed!

“None of the men who have seen My glory and my signs that I did in Egypt and in the wilderness and yet have put me to the test these ten times and have not obeyed my voice shall see the land that I swore to give to their fathers.”

Caleb and Joshua were the two that obeyed. Here is what He told Joshua: “This Book of the Law hall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success. Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous . Do not be frightened and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you where ever you go.”

It is better to obey God rather than man. The church is being tested today; have faith in God. Father God, please increase our faith at least to the size of a mustard seed and if possible increase to the size of Joshua, Caleb, the Hebrew children and Daniel.

Jim Wolters, Portis