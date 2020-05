I am more than angry at Vice President Pence, Trump's appointed "leader" for the COVID-19 task force, for failing to wear a mask when he visited the Mayo Clinic. So he is tested regularly? So what?

He provided a terrible example for the American people and showed an egregious lack of respect for a respected institution that has been around since 1889. He is arrogant beyond belief. Shame on him.

Teresa Weaver, Salina