This month is National Bike Month, as promoted by the League of American Bicyclists. Many of us are grabbing our bicycles out of the garage for the first time in years as we search for ways to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

Cycling is great exercise, and it is a great way to experience our community differently. The sights, sounds and smells are heightened when on a bicycle. The sun on your face is refreshing, and it is a great lifelong activity that almost anyone can enjoy on two or three wheels.

"The beauty of biking is that it unites everyone, from brand new riders to seasoned cyclists, people riding racing bikes and people riding recumbents," said Bill Nesper, the league’s executive director. "Biking unites us in feeling the freedom only enjoyed when the wind hits your face and you are flying on wheels."

For some, cycling is a primary mode of transportation. They commute to work leaving their car behind. The effort saves money, promotes cleaner air and decreases traffic.

One thing we have noticed with the increased number of bicycles on the street, however, is the lack of helmets. Most kids hate the thought. We get it. It isn’t fun to strap a lid onto your head, but it is also dangerous not to wear one. The Cleveland Clinic notes that about 500,000 cyclists across the United States make a visit to the emergency room each year, with a third of those from injuries to their head and face.

Helmets reduce the risk of head injury by as much as 85%. Even the most experienced and avid cyclists have accidents. Perhaps that is why you never see the best of the best without a strap under their chin. They choose to protect themselves and their loved ones.

There are several guidelines on how to select and adjust your helmet. Your local bike shop is a great resource. Another is nhtsa.gov/road-safety/bicycle-safety. A helmet is only good for one crash and should be replaced as a precaution.

Some key tips from the Cleveland Clinic include:

• Adults should set an example and wear a helmet when biking.

• Helmets should have a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission label.

• When the chin strap is buckled, a bicycle helmet should have a snug but comfortable fit. You shouldn’t be able to move the helmet from side to side or up and down.

• The helmet should sit level on the head (not tilted back) and rest low on the forehead.

• The bottom edge of the helmet should be one to two finger widths above the eyebrow.

• Another technique to check proper positioning: Your eyes should be able to see the edge of the helmet when looking upward.

• The straps of the helmet need to be even and should form a "Y" that comes together at the bottom of the earlobe. The straps should be snug against the head.

• The buckled chin strap should leave only enough room to allow one finger to be inserted between the buckle and chin. When opening your mouth, you should be able to feel the helmet pull down on your head.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the great outdoors. Try a bike, but please do it safely by wearing a helmet.