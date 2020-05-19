After hearing Gov. Laura Kelly on TV stating, "There is always the absentee ballot for you to use," a question was raised. Does Kansas now have a secure system in place to screen citizen absentee ballots from fraudulent ones?

What is worrying is that the far left is pushing for this way to vote.

Asking Secretary of State Scott Schwab or other elected officials concerning this issue would be helpful and should be done as no Kansan who is a citizen wants their vote hijacked.

Joyce Patterson, Marysville