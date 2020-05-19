If you thought the legacies of former Govs. Sam Brownback's and Jeff Colyer’s administrations couldn’t sink any lower, take a look The Capital-Journal’s Sunday piece, “Kansas secretly withheld $21 million in payments to foster care providers.”

Indeed, they’ve achieved a new low. There’s nothing lower than blocking foster care providers’ duly earned payments at a time when the numbers of abused and neglected children in state custody were going through the roof and then warning the nonprofit providers not to tell anybody.

How do these people sleep at night?

In November, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, pimped Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, for trying to have herself removed from an ongoing lawsuit that accuses the state of failing to protect children in its custody from further harm. Kelly, he said, needed to remember that the “buck” stops at her desk.

Somehow, the same buck didn’t find its way onto either Brownback or Colyer’s desk. Maybe the lawsuit will shed some light on how that happened?

Meanwhile, I wonder what Republican leadership knew and when did they know it?

Dave Ranney, Lawrence