I'd like to begin by saying I was always a believer in Sen. Jerry Moran. I hauled campaign signs for him in my pickup to northern Kansas for his original campaign. But I am not so much a believer anymore.

In September 2019, I attended one of his "listening meetings" in Ellis. I asked Jerry if he was aware of how bad the farm and ranch economy was. He stated that he was. I said that the farmrs and ranchers have taken about a 50% to 60% pay cut over the past five years and asked him if he would pledge to take a 50% to 60% pay cut for the next year and contribute that amount to St. Jude Children's Hospital or any charity of his choice.

Jerry laughed and tried to make a joke out of the situation. He stated that he didn't think his wife would like that. I guess he thinks it is all right for the tens of thousands of farmers' and ranchers' wives but not for his.

It looks to me like he is working for the wrong side. My favorite saying is, "You can't be that stupid for free."

Richard C. Chambers, Hays