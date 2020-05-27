Sen. Moran and Sen. Roberts must explain why they are not calling for hearings on Trump firing all of these inspector generals. The last two are very concerning. Not only were they investigating the Trump administration but also people in his cabinet.

The secretary of state was being investigated for multiple infractions, the same is true of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chau, who is Mitch McConnell's wife. Just because they requested Trump fire them in order to end these investigations doesn't mean the investigations will cease.

Sens. Moran and Roberts screamed bloody murder when Obama fired one inspector general. In fact the outrage was so great, he never did it again. Trump has learned no such lesson.

In fact, Sens. Moran and Roberts’ stamp of approval in January has given Trump enough power to truly be a dictator and do exactly what he wants without any oversight. We must stop this madness. Constituents are still paying attention during this health crisis — so I urge Sens. Moran and Roberts to do their job.

Kelly Horton, Lawrence