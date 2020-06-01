In the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, we have a choice to make. Do we want a showhorse or a workhorse? Dr. Roger Marshall is a proven hard worker. He has practice medicine for over 20 years delivering hundreds of babies. Roger is a leader in the federal response to the coronavirus. He has volunteered as a doctor in Wyandotte, Seward, Ford, Finney and Ford counties in the fight against the coronavirus.

Dr. Marshall knows the best physicians are the best listeners and he believes the same is true for elected officials. Marshall has been a good listener in town hall meetings all over Kansas. And as importantly he has gotten things done in Washington, including working with President Trump to reduce prescription costs and medical costs. He continues to fight for farmers and ranchers in Washington. He knows the importance of fair deals for our producers so they can get their commodities to international markets.

In times like these we can’t afford to take chances, not when we have someone with a proven track record of servant leadership. Doc Marshall is a workhorse, not a showhorse.

Thomas M. Tuggle, Concordia