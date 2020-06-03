Keep America Great is a new Trump campaign slogan. America has been phenomenally successful over the past 244 years in terms of economic and military growth and power.

However, as demonstrated by the protests and riots resulting from the death of George Floyd while in police custody, America has never been great. In the 17th century, the English settlers in North America, including my Separatist and Puritan ancestors, persecuted the Native Americans and those who were not of the same faith traditions. They would hang Quakers.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, slavery was the biggest block to greatness.

We improved considerably in the 20th century from the social improvements of the New Deal, women’s suffrage, the civil rights movement, etc. Sadly, in the 21st century, we have regressed.

America will never achieve greatness until we eliminate the prejudice and social injustice based upon race, ethnicity, country of origin, gender, sexual orientation, religion, income level, etc. that is rampant in our society.

The 2020 election will be a litmus test of our desire and will power to move toward greatness vs maintaining economic and military power.

Donald Daniels, Topeka