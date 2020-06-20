The police of my childhood would have never allowed a mob of vandals to destroy public property. They would have given an order to disperse and then moved in decisively, using the age-old concept of minimum necessary force.

The statues they deface belong to everyone, yet a minority of malcontents is allowed to obliterate our history with impunity. It is time to put a stop to this madness.

If our political leadership is too craven to defend the images of our by-gone past then it is time to dispense with them and the rabble whose feet they kiss.

Gregory Bontrager, Hutchinson