Kansas should expand SNAP food assistance to allow people to get prepared food with their benefits. Other states have taken action to make SNAP work better for their hungry neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

States like Arizona have the Restaurant Meal Program for seniors and people with disabilities. And Gov. Roy Cooper, of North Carolina, has requested from USDA the flexibility to allow purchases of hot prepared meals during the pandemic.

People with disabilities often have trouble preparing their own food. This would give these Kansans access to better food and help stretch their SNAP benefits. Many are relying on prepared meals. Allowing them to purchase prepared foods with SNAP would give them better meals and variety in their diets.

I urge Gov. Kelly to expand SNAP to help cover Kansans’ needs during the pandemic and beyond.

Paul Jefferson, Lawrence