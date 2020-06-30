I miss my country. Anybody that loves this country better show up and vote. Joe Biden is a puppet for the Democrat liberals. They have no message — all they can do is tear down things: statues, stores, etc. And the statues are part of our history.

These young people in the streets don’t even know history. They vandalize the downtown of Chicago and Seattle, and the mayor in Seattle says this is the "summer of love." These mayors are paid by the taxpayers, but they stand by and let the government property be destroyed. They play the racist card, but the liberal Democrats are racist themselves.

We better be ready to get on our knees and pray that Trump is our president in 2020.

Pat McKenzie, St. Marys