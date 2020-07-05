In our state, it is pretty obvious that we need a lot more from our leaders. We have been seeing states that opened up before Kansas growing in COVID-19 spread, independent from effect "increased testing" has been said to have by some less genuine politicians.

Now the rate is rising in Kansas and it should have been expected given the 2-3 weeks before symptoms and positive tests usually begin. Our state and local governments should value the life’s of residents over the economic downturn and put more restrictions into effect rather than pausing a reopening plan that got us this spread in the first place.

Perhaps the most important thing to be done is take care of people’s basic needs while many are hurting in more ways than one. We need to cancel rent in the state of Kansas like the coalition Rent Zero Kansas demands of Gov. Kelly. This action is supremely important as many people may lose their homes during this and property owners already have the lucrative option to push payments back to the end of their mortgage.

Gov. Kelly has seen KDOL unable to pay thousands of Kansas workers on time and it is time that those workers get a break on their largest bill and point of economic stress.

Consider signing on to the rent zero letter to show the governor and everyone how popular serving Kansans over corporations can be: www.rentzerokansas.org.

John Brosz, Topeka