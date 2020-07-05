U.S. intelligence agencies told Donald Trump in March that Russia was paying bounties to Taliban fighters to kill coalition troops, including U.S. troops. His response has been crickets chirping. No harsh words. No sanctions. Nothing.

But he does want to remove troops from Germany, a long-term goal for Russia, and he has advocated for Russia's return to the G8. He obviously doesn't care about our country's and allies' defense or the safety of our troops. But he desperately wants to fulfill Putin's objectives. Why?

Tom Ward, Salina