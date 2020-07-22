The airwaves have started being inundated by attack ads. This isn't new; we've had to endure them every election cycle for some time. Republican candidates have been assaulting each other with outlandish accusations of less than truthful basis attempting to separate themselves. It's actually funny if it wasn't so pathetic.

All these conservative Republicans all use the same lines: Pro-life, Pro-guns, Pro-wall, Pro-Trump. There is no difference between them.

What we don't see any of them talk about is the real "Elephant" in the room, pun intended, the pandemic. They seem to believe that ignoring the problem that is responsible for the economic downturn, the loss of millions of jobs, the incredible stress on our health care system, and the deaths of thousands of people is OK.

Evidently it isn't a campaign issue. How could it not be? If people dying isn't an issue, then these Republicans should not be elected. Give them what they deserve — a stay-at-home order.

Randy Supernaw, Perry