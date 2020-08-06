Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Hutchinson News Facebook: County hires marketing firm to spread message about COVID-19

Trent Brewer: Complete waste of our money. Idc if it is federally reimbursed. If you're not educated on covid yet, there's no chance. It's been smeared in our face for 3 or 4 months now.

Brad D. Rayl: This one really shocks me. I would have put money that neither of the comissioners would have spent money this. Absolutely shocking...42,000 smh

Lilah Moore Betts: Unbelievable!!! People know .... they are just too bullheaded to do it!

Travis Letterman: Good job! Great use of taxpayer money.

Kelli Carpenter: Because we don’t get bombarded daily on the TV and every time you walk into Dillons or Wal Mart? I understand this is federal money, but come on!

Mason Long: Went to the rodeo fine. Went to the races fine. Been to the bars fine. Been in the heaviest hot zones every week since this started fine... But y'all just keep believing this

Hays Daily News Facebook: Wedding parties back on at Schenk Unrein

Susan Wheeler Relaford: I just hope for everyone's sake that noone with covid comes to your wedding, and makes someone very sick.

Jean Ludvigsen Binder: If one wants people to go to school and have parties wear your masks out in public. These are not normal times. Masks are now quite appropriate wear for weddings.

Sharon Lillie Schmidt: I feel for the bride and groom, I really do. But, once again our County Commissioners have missed the boat. Let’s all pretend there isn’t a pandemic and it’s business as usual

Sandy Dinkel: Such evil words and judgement. Stand in judgement in your mirror.

Mandee McClung: Large group gatherings are where majority of cases are coming from, so we are going to wait until more people get sick before we close them? I’m sorry but this is crazy.

Rebecca Grizzell: Thousands of brides have put others first and rescheduled. This is so bad. Bridezillas 1 Commissioners 0

Larry Dreiling: Please don’t turn your parties into preludes for funerals. Please don’t die.

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Missouri passed Medicaid expansion. Will Kansas?

Pam Hendricks: Talk to the legislature

Katherine Settle: No. Kansas hates its own children, elders, and poor.

Ivan Draago: No to Medicaid expansion. No to Socialism. Remove Every Democrat in November.

Adele Falk: No bipartisanship sounds like communism like Castro to me. You need voices from both parties in a true democracy.

Pratt Tribune Facebook: Broadband upgrades go in south of Pratt

Bekki Pribil: Very thankful to be in the new area of fiber service. All the workers were skilled & courteous!

Hannah Jake Ritz: NE Pratt County needs access to high speed also!

Natosha Pitcock (Hannah Jake Ritz): agreed! We have no options at our place

Brandon Curtis: We need high speed in NW pratt county. Lots of residents need access to high speed internet!