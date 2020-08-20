Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Hutchinson News Facebook: Active cases in Reno County double previous high from 10 days ago

Ce Chel Stout: And clearly those masks are working

Paula Kaye (Ce Chel Stout): Can’t work if people won’t wear them

Lester Yutzy: Why not expose everyone and get it over with ?????

Aubrey Gallagher: Almost none of the positive cases are actually symptomatic.

Roger Dimitt: So everyone is wearing masks and Social Distancing so why is it going up?

Lloyd Bernhard (Roger Dimitt): This argument is similar to those people that eat a salad and wonder why they haven’t lost weight. It’s foolish to think that a singular thing that isn’t being fully followed is going to fix it.

Kathy Winger: When out and about a LOT of people are not wearing masks....so can you really say they are not working?

Karla Boardman: Have you even been in Walmart? People are wearing weird pointless chinstraps not masks.

Sarah Lou Miller: Because everyone just had big graduation parties

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Governor announces new halt on evictions, foreclosures

Patricia Spiker: Who is she to tell property owners who can and cannot live in our property?

Tom Houston: Maybe instead the gov can just pay the rent and foot the bill instead of expecting individuals to let people live in their property

Bessie Moore: Maybe you need to read the story again she is working on helping Landlords too."Aid also could be on the way to support landlords suffering a loss of rent due to moratorium, Kelly said

Maurice Elder: that has to be the dumest thing I have ever heard of how in the hell is two weeks going to help anyone

Ashley Johnson (Maurice Elder): well that's just to start, from what I understand shes hoping more aid, ie stimulus packages, will be approved by then...if not she has plans to extend it.

Marissa Jo: Spoken from a place of privilege, no doubt. If you were about to lose your home, two weeks' worth of income could make the difference between being able to pay rent or not.

Ottawa Herald Facebook: COVID-19 claims a second life in Franklin County

Dawn Beddo Leadbetter: So sad. Prayers for their families and for those still fighting the virus.

Judy Duncan: Now was it really the China virus OR was it a heart condition, car accident, cancer ??? Don't mean to sound like I don't care, I do and feel sorry for the family. It's just we are being lied to about this virus I had to ask.

Misty Wheeler (Judy Duncan): really?? How insulting. It sounds very much like you don’t care.

Teresa Kronawitter Crowder (Judy Duncan): by who? I see it everyday I go to work at the hospital

Salina Journal Facebook: Two more deaths, seven more cases of COVID-19 in Salina County

Loren Fisher: Shutdown every thing for 14 days!

Jeff Geist: What were their comorbidities?

Shawn Jennings: Can I get regular sick anymore?