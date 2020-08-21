Bob Beatty wrote a column that appeared Aug. 13. He noted the record number of TV campaign ads in the recent primaries. With "78 different ads," plugging "13 GOP candidates, TV ads became the primary vehicle" for the presentation of "issue stances to primary voters."

Beatty did not speculate on why the coronavirus got so little Republican "press," but could it be in part because COVID-19 has never fit comfortably into the world-view of political conservatives? Nevertheless, it has forced some of them to acknowledge the practical value of scientific expertise and to sublimate the cherished autonomy of their existence to the dictates of an invasive pathogen — the tiniest of illegal immigrants — smuggled into this noble bastion of blessed liberty (the USA) by an arch-enemy (China) that seeks to destroy us by deception and infection.

As Beatty observed, the shift in focus away from the pandemic to less oppressive issues such as:

• Abortion.

• Law and order.

• The need to block illegal immigration border security and a wall.

• Our beloved guns — did the candidates no harm. In fact, "it paid off."

Only with reluctance have a number of Republican voters come to accept recommended constraints on their public behavior, but an ideologue, who is a fustian champion of the political and social peeves of a besieged populace, may partially relieve their frustration with the persistence of COVD-19 in our great nation — which, proactively, could have mobilized the necessary resources to contain and subdue it.

John Gould, Topeka