It is outrageous the liberal governors and mayors are still letting anarchists loot and burn Black and white businesses, destroying income for these unfortunate owners and their employees.

It is outrageous the liberal governors and mayors are letting these insurrectionists harass and hurt citizens, destroy and deface property, showing neither compassion, respect nor decency.

It is outrageous the liberal governors and mayors refused President Trump's offer to help quell the violence and establish safety and peace to their citizens. Instead they have let the mob rage onward and are considering to defund law and order.

It was interesting to note at the Democratic Convention no mention or condemnation of the liberal governors or mayors for not protecting their citizens was discussed even briefly.

This mayhem by the insurrectionists remind me of the German Brownshirts before WWII who later became the Nazi regime.

Joyce Patterson, Marysville