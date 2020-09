We would like to thank Michael C. Welch for writing a very true factual report on President Trump. Very few of them make the editorial page except the negative ones.

If you compare his accomplishments to Biden, there is no match. We believe in the slogan "Wake up, Americans." President Trump can do that. Biden will raise taxes and let the riots continue.

That is our opinion and many others.

Anthony and Phyllis Doll, Topeka