I would like a president who will be a champion for ALL Americans.

I would like a president who treats ALL citizens with respect and dignity.

I would like a president who works hard to bring down our national debt while making ALL American businesses and individuals pay their share of U.S. taxes.

I would like a president whose closest associates are law abiding, ethical and honorable.

I would like a president who supports our allies and holds adversaries accountable.

I would like a president who takes responsibility for his actions.

I would like a president who supports a reasonable path to citizenship for qualified immigrants already living in the U.S.

I would like a president who condemns hatred and homegrown terrorism.

I would like a president who recognizes the impending crisis of climate change.

I would like a president who knows the perils of a marriage between church and state.

I would like a president who will champion affordable health care for all Americans.

I would like a president who is able to bring calm to tumultuous situations.

I would like a president who doesn’t pretend to sacrifice his salary while simultaneously raking in hundreds of millions of taxpayer money for playing golf at his own resorts. So far, Trump has spent one-third of his days in office playing golf.

Wake up, Americans. You are being hoodwinked!

I would like to see a much-needed sense of serenity and positive energy sweeping over our country, only achievable with the uncontroversial Joe Biden as our next POTUS.

Stacey Wyant, Holton