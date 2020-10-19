This election is the most meaningful in my lifetime, if not in our history — and I am not prone to hyperbole. I hope that people vote for policies and performance and not for personalities or vacuous promises. A Frenchman said two centuries ago that "America is great, because America is good," but our goodness is under attack by the left, with rioting and anarchy. Socialism is a mascaraed for atheist Marxism.

Since most politics is local, I want to contrast the candidates for Senate. Barbara Bollier has not practiced medicine for 21 years and I am sure that medical knowledge has doubled during that time. We know that she will not be bipartisan but will be beholden to the out of state donors who have given her millions of dollars.

Facts dispel many falsehoods. The community hospital in Great Bend was taken over by a conglomerate that was more interested in dollars than patients. Under the leadership of Roger Marshall to provide care and services to patients, the doctors started their own hospital. When Dr. Marshall entered Congress, he divested himself from shares in the hospital, in keeping with emolument policies.

I endorse this erudite Congressman for Senate

Elbie Loeb, M.D., Leawood