This past summer, as the two presidential campaigns slogged through a veritable swamp of dangerous and important issues — including the poisonous coronavirus, our fast-sinking, boot-sucking economy and the deep and tangled roots of race relations in America — a word was lost.

That word was "infrastructure."

Fixing and modernizing America’s long neglected and fast-decaying roads, bridges, dams, airports, rail lines, drinking and waste water plants, and providing more funding for educational facilities and broadband systems were among the few things the two parties agreed on. Promises were made, by both sides, to spend billions, if not trillions of dollars on construction projects that would last 10 years or more, and create millions of decent-paying jobs.

Doing something about our nation’s crumbling and often life-threatening infrastructure (including an unprecedented number of cracking dams, rickety bridges, and miles of bone-bumping local and interstate highways in Missouri and Kansas) cannot remain on the back burner for long, without causing more losses to lives and businesses.

No matter which candidate emerges from the campaign swamp in November, it is our collective responsibility to push the president, governors and legislators to give more than lip service to rebuilding America’s aging infrastructure.

Bridgette Williams (executive director, Heavy Constructors Association of Greater Kansas City), Kansas City, Mo.