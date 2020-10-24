I voted for Barbara Bollier. I knew who I would Never vote for (Roger) Marshall after reading in the Salina Journal what he said at the Hutchinson State Fair last year. He said the poor don't want or need health care. How in the world would he or his wife know? They are multi-millionaires having driven the best hospital out of Great Bend to open a private pay to later sell it for millions. He also let it be known how much he admired Trump and his cronies.

Dr. Barbara Bollier actually is in Kansas. Many Kansans donate to Barbara — Republicans, Liberals and Democrats. She works across the aisle. She is not a Trump cronie.

She will Vote for what is best for Kansans.

Marsha Stewart, Salina