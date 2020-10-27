I recently completed reading the book, "How Ike Led," written by Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of Dwight D (Ike) Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States. Susan has served as a consultant, speaker and scholar on International Affairs in Washington D.C. This book integrates her research on Eisenhower’s family background, his actions directing Allied forces to victory in Europe and eight years as president.

Most important, this writing captures the principles, attitudes and actions that guided Ike as the key leader of the United States during this crucial period of our history. She states his leadership was based upon making decisions using best information and expertise available, objectivity in viewing all sides of an issue, appreciation of the differences considering the diversity of the population, avoidance of promoting staff based upon cronyism rather than expertise, honest communication of decisions, admitting mistakes and recognition that any action has practical implications that may not seem popular to biased interests.

The author’s final statement compares Eisenhower’s qualities to current President Donald Trump. She concludes Trump lacks reliance on knowledgeable inputs, harbors pettiness and objectivity, and shows incessant self-aggrandizement.

As a reader, it makes clear the importance to avoid choice based upon political party and the influence of inflammatory rhetoric. Instead, citizens need to carefully evaluate the character, values, objective decision-making and integrity of the individual.

Donald Trump does not measure up. The future of this democracy depends upon the integrity of our leader, I will vote for Joe Biden.

Fred Newton, Manhattan