Hutchinson News Facebook: Kris Kobach helping Michigan election official

Jan Whetzel Young: Should he be in jail for Build The Wall fraud?!

Mary Coppedge Wade: Kris must feel his political power slip sliding away...

Linda Dunham: Kris Kobach? Is that a real person or a clone of Trump?

Travis Daharsh (Linda Dunham): His face is looking a bit orange.

Jacque McVey: Kobach just needs to monitor himself.

David Seifert: Of course he is, the man can’t help but try to make his white, fake Christian, we are better and only men are smart world view pushed all over the country, if you look at his track record if writing bills and them being sent out to multiple states for others there to get them passed only to have them cast millions in tax payer money to defend and lose in courts repeatedly. You would know the only side to be in when this guy supports something is the other side to be a winner, to be a decent human being, and lastly a responsible dutiful American citizen.

Steven Treece: If your depending on the government your goin to be sadly disappointed.government was never intended to take care of everyone.the governments purpose is to provide an environment so you can take care of yourself

Keith Wiebe (Steven Treece): Are you saying that it's a good thing Trump is playing golf instead of taking care of the pandemic?

Steven Treece (Keith Wiebe): no IAM saying if your expecting the government to take care of you.you are goin to be disappointed.

Pittsburg Morning Sun Facebook: Groups roll out ads encouraging mask wearing

Jean Burks: Waste of money that could be spent on important things!

Kimberly Schmidt (Jean Burks): isn’t it ridiculous? I mean if people just wore a mask, the money spent to advertise and campaign would definitely go to more important things.

Jean Burks (Kimberly Schmidt): people that don’t wear a mask are not going to wear them because of a stupid add from the government...that’s why I said it’s a waste! Look how many deaths we still have from people in rollovers/accidents that don’t wear seatbelts. It’s a personal choice and if they don’t want to you can’t force them

Kimberly Schmidt (Jean Burks): make them pay just like in seatbelt laws. People in AL and Nursing homes are paying the price everyday.

Ottawa Herald Facebook: Kansas doctor wants sports to be reconsidered during pandemic

Leisa Price: There hasn't been much that's made sense since this whole thing started.

Teresa Kronawitter Crowder (Leisa Price): that is because leaders today have no common sense and become leaders not because of what they can do but because they are yes people and butts to move up.

Beth Bird: Great question..... been asking that since the start.

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Kansas GOP leaders feel shut out on COVID-19 response

Mary McElroy: Oh don't worry they're busy trying to figure out how to gerrymander the state again. They shouldn't feel left out of the Covid19 response when they stripped Gov Kelly of practically all her emergency response powers.

Matt Willard: For a disease that 99.9 survive from why are the Republicans concerned for testing. There won't be shut downs, they won't approve them so that isn't a risk going forward. Everything they have done was to undermine the disease so testing shouldn't be a big concern. Let's focus on the retirement homes and other vulnerable people that have the high death rates. This just feels hypocritical for them to hollar about testing money now.

Victoria Leigh Wolf: So incredibly grateful that she is listening to Doctors and Scientists, and not politicians, regarding the handling of a pandemic.

Janice Cyphers: Need to go red on next governor race

Kari Leigh (Janice Cyphers): That worked so well last time. Can you all find someone better than Kobach or Brownback? Like someone who actually cares about Kansans?

Dylan Hunter: Good to see the Democrats still blame idiotic things like "CaUsE ShEs A WoMaN" instead of the fact that their policies and antics are dishonest and unwanted my the grand majority.

Mck Seymour (Dylan Hunter): The grand majority voted and they voted for Kelly.