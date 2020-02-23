TULSA, Okla. – Seraphine Bastin logged just the second double-double of the season for Wichita State to lead the Shockers past Tulsa, 70-61, Sunday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Wichita State (15-12, 7-7) sweeps the regular season series with Tulsa for the first time since joining the American Athletic Conference, while improving to 19-4 all-time against the Hurricane.

Ashley Reid scored a team-high 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and a 3-for-4 mark from long range. Bastin registered her first double-double of the season and second career with 12 points and a personal-best 15 rebounds. DJ McCarty also added 12 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting.

The Shockers and Golden Hurricane posted similar shooting numbers on the afternoon, as they both shot 42 percent from the field. Tulsa will look back at the missed opportunities from the free throw line where the Golden Hurricane went just 14-of-29.

Rebecca Lescay scored a game-high 23 points, while Wichita native Kendrian Elliott just missed a double-double with eight points and 15 boards.

Wichita State held a four-point lead, 17-13, at the end of quarter No. 1 behind 12 points in the paint.

Five straight points from Ashley Reid followed by a pair of Mariah McCully free throws gave the Shockers their largest lead, 26-19, with 5:55 remaining until halftime. After building its margin, a scoreless drought covering 4:58 allowed Tulsa to retake the lead behind an 8-0 run.

With time running out in the period, Reid fired up a three-pointer from the right wing to put the Shockers on top 32-29 at the half. She scored all eight of her team-high eight points in the second period.

The Shockers finished the first 20 minutes shooting a shade under 40 percent from the field, and outrebounded the Hurricane by seven. Tulsa hit three of its four triples and shot 46 percent overall.

The first 2:16 of the second half could not have been much worse for Wichita State. Five turnovers and four fouls allowed Tulsa to score the first seven points and regain the lead, 36-32.

A coast-to-coast driving layup by McCully and a wide-open McCarty three-pointer put Wichita State back on top, 39-38, forcing Tulsa to call a timeout with 5:29 left in the third. Both teams would trade six-point spurts in the final three minutes before the Shockers took a 51-49 lead into the final period.

Wichita State grabbed a four-point advantage on the heels of a Maya Brewer putback and McCarty’s transition bucket, leading to a Tulsa timeout with 5:19 to go.

The Shockers stretched the margin to seven with 1:33 to go and Tulsa would not be able to recover.

Up Next

Wichita State hosts Cincinnati in the final home game of the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. Wichita State will recognize its three seniors prior to the game as part of Senior Day.