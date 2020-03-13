The Kansas Crappie Trail kicked off its first season under the Crappie Masters umbrella in style last weekend.

Multiple records were shattered during the tournament March 7 on Hillsdale Lake, including largest seven-fish bag (14.86 pounds) and largest fish (2.42), both by tournament organizer Dylan Faulconer and teammate Allen Miller.

“Worked out great,” Faulconer said of the Crappie Masters format. “We had six new teams show up to fight the wind. I think being part of the Crappie Masters team really helped promote this event.”

Faulconer and Miller netted a total payday of $1,118 for the win and big fish. Under the KCT payout structure, first place for a 19-boat field is $738, second is $492, third is $100 and Big Fish is an extra $380.

Ryan German and Tony Niemeyer took second place at the season opener with a bag of 12.14, followed by the father-son team of Mike and Eric Schrock with 11.97 for third.

Dalton Thomas and Frank Haidusek finished fourth with 11.11, and Danny Drew and Greg Graham rounded out the top five with 10.48.

The next Kansas Crappie Masters event will take place April 18 on Tuttle Creek, with takeoff at safelight and weigh-in at 2:30 p.m.

The entry fee for that tournament will be $100, and takeoff/weigh-in will be at the Jayhawk Marina. For more information, contact Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481.

MANHATTAN

Prairie chicken booming tours on tap

Those wishing to see the greater prairie chicken’s mating dance ritual in person will have multiple opportunities this spring, thanks to the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan.

The center, 315 S. 3rd St., will provide transportation to the booming ground as well as a light breakfast. Trips are open to those ages 18 and older. Youths 10-17 must be accompanied by an adult, and each trip is limited to 10 participants.

Available tour dates for the booming ground are March 14, March 18, March 21, March 25, March 28, April 1, April 4, April 8 and April 11. Rain dates have been scheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Tickets are $50 for FHDC members and $55 for nonmembers, and pre-registration is required.

To learn more about the Greater Prairie-Chicken Booming Tours and to register, visit www.flinthillsdiscovery.org/prairiechickens, call 785-587-2726 or visit the discovery center.

SALINA

Youth shoot rescheduled

The Salina County Uplanders’ youth pheasant shoot has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. April 11 because of heavy rains making the road to Gypsum Valley Sporting Clays impassable.

Hunters are asked to RSVP again if they are able to make it that day.

For more information on the youth hunt or to RSVP, contact Ed Viar at georgeviar1958@gmail.com or by phone at 785-822-2782, or check out the chapter's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salinecountyuplanders/.