The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission voted to approve the 2020-21 hunting season dates for waterfowl and big game, among other items, during its video conference public meeting April 23.

Several provisions were approved in regards to big game hunting during the meeting. The commission voted to expand the Urban Deer Management Unit 19, approve the use of draw-lock devices as legal archery equipment and approve a provision allowing big game animals taken with an antlerless-only permit to be quartered in the field as long as sex organs remain naturally attached for proof of sex during transport.

The commission also approved staff recommendations to maintain the current duck hunting zone boundaries and to split the current sandhill crane management unit into two separate zones – a central zone and a western zone. The move was an effort to create early-season hunting opportunities across western Kansas.

As part of the split, the sandhill crane hunting season will run from Oct. 17 to Dec. 13, 2020, in the Western Zone and Nov. 11 to Jan. 7, 2021, in the Central Zone.

WATERFOWL

The 2020-21 Kansas waterfowl season kicks off with the teal season, which runs from Sept. 12-27 in the state’s three Low Plains Zones to the east of US-283 highway and Sept. 19-27 in the High Plains Unit to the west.

The big duck season is separated into four different zones, the High Plains Unit, Low Plains Early Zone, Low Plains Late Zone and Low Plains Southeast Zone.

The High Plains Unit, which includes everything west of US-283, begins with an early season for youth, veterans and active military that runs Oct. 3-4. Veterans and active military personnel were added to the youth waterfowl seasons statewide after an April 23 vote by the commission. That early season is followed by the regular season Oct. 10 through Jan. 3, 2021, and Jan. 22-31, 2021.

The Low Plains Early Zone also begins with a youth, veteran and active military season Oct. 3-4. The regular season runs Oct. 10 to Dec. 6 and Dec. 19 through Jan. 3, 2021.

The Low Plains Late Zone, of which Topeka and most of northeast Kansas belongs, kick off with the youth season Oct. 24-25. The regular season then runs from Oct. 31 to Jan. 3, 2021, and Jan. 23-31, 2021.

Finally, the Low Plains Southeast Zone's youth/military season runs Nov. 7-8 and is followed by the regular season Nov. 14-Jan. 3, 2021, and Jan. 9-31, 2021.

The daily bag limit for ducks is six ducks, including no more than five mallards (only two may be females), three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks and one scaup. Possession limit is three times the daily bag limit. An extended falconry season also runs from Feb. 24 to March 10, 2021, in the low plains unit.

The Canada goose season in Kansas begins with a two-day first segment Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, followed by the second segment Nov. 4 through Feb. 14, 2021. Daily bag limit is six, with a possession limit of 18.

The light goose season, during which hunters can target snow geese and Ross', is identical to the dark goose season but includes a Conservation Order extended season from Feb. 15 to April 30, 2021, during which time there is no bag limit and shotguns may be unplugged to allow for maximum shell capacity. The daily light goose bag limit during the regular season is 50 with no possession limit.

White-fronted geese, also known as specklebellies, can be hunted from Oct. 31 to Jan. 3, 2021, and Jan. 23-Feb. 14, 2021. Daily possession limit is two, with a possession limit of six.

BIG GAME

The 2020-21 Kansas deer season will begin with a youth/disability season that runs from Sept. 5-13. The following day, Sept. 14, marks the beginning of both the muzzleloader and archery seasons, with the former running until Sept. 27 and the latter until Dec. 31.

The pre-rut whitetail antlerless-only season runs from Oct. 10-12, with the regular firearm season Dec. 2-13 statewide.

The extended archery season runs from Jan. 25-31, 2021, in Unit 19, which includes most of Shawnee County.

The extended whitetail antlerless-only firearm season will runs from Jan. 1-10, 2021, in Units 6, 8, 9, 10 and 17; Jan. 1-17, 2021, in Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14 and 16; and Jan. 1-24, 2021, in Units 10A (Fort Leavenworth), 12, 13, 15 and 19.

The 2020-21 elk season for most of Kansas begins with a muzzleloader season Sept. 1-30, followed by an archery season Sept. 14 through Dec. 31 and a three-segment firearm season that runs Aug. 1-31, Dec. 2-13 and Jan. 1-March 15, 2021.

Fort Riley has separate elk season, with both the muzzleloader and archery seasons running from Sept. 1-30 on base. The Fort Riley firearm season for any-elk permit holders runs from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, while the firearm season for antlerless permit holders is also split into three segments: Oct. 1-31, Nov. 1-30 and Dec. 1-31.

The 2020-21 Kansas antelope season begins with a two-segment archery season Sept. 19-27 and Oct. 10-31, followed by a muzzleloader season Sept. 28 to Oct. 5 and a regular firearm season Oct. 2-5.