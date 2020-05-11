LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball has netted its first piece in its Class of 2021.

The Jayhawks on Monday received an oral commitment from Zach Clemence, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita. Slotted as the nation’s No. 34 incoming high school prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Clemence is listed as a four-star player at both 247Sports and Rivals.

Clemence made his announcement to 247Sports, telling the outlet he picked KU because he viewed it as a "great situation" for himself personally.

"Kansas was always my number one," Clemence said. "They just kind of pushed me and led me to thinking it was a great place and I think it is."

Clemence, who was primarily recruited by Jayhawk assistant coach Norm Roberts, also had offers from Big 12 programs Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Before moving to Wichita, the San Antonio native Clemence played for Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev.

"It’s a great program," Clemence said of KU, "and I think it’ll be the best for me with my college experience."

Clemence said shot-making is what he does best and added he will bring size and versatility to the Jayhawks.

KU, which this offseason lost outgoing seniors Udoka Azubuike and Isaiah Moss as well as guard Devon Dotson, has five forwards on its current roster: Jalen Wilson, Tristan Enaruna, Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot.