LAWRENCE — Matchups with rivals Missouri and Kentucky highlight Kansas basketball's upcoming nonconference schedule.

The Jayhawks on Wednesday rolled out 10 of their 13 non-Big 12 opponents for the 2020-21 campaign, a season that will tip off with a Nov. 10 clash against the Wildcats at United Center in Chicago.

Other key dates for Bill Self's squad include a Dec. 3 home tilt versus projected top-25 squad Creighton; a Dec. 12 clash with Border War rival Missouri at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.; and back-to-back contests against Pac-12 foes USC (Dec. 19 in Lawrence) and Colorado (Dec. 22 at CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo.).

"Once again we will have one of the toughest schedules in the country," Self said in a news release. "We have a minimum of four games against teams that will be ranked in the preseason top 10 with Kentucky, Creighton and Baylor. And that does not even mention the other teams that will be ranked like USC, Colorado, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas and the SEC opponent just to mention a few."

This Big 12/SEC Challenge opponent, who the Jayhawks will face in a Jan. 30 road contest that falls in the heart of league play, will be revealed at a later date.

After squaring off with Kentucky in the opener, KU will play host to Southern Utah (7 p.m. Nov. 13), Eastern Illinois (7 p.m. Nov. 16) and Stony Brook (7 p.m. Nov. 20). KU will then play either Georgetown, UCLA or Virginia on Nov. 26 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., as part of the two-day Wooden Legacy Tournament, with a second game against one of those opponents on tap for Nov. 27.

KU returns to Allen Fieldhouse to welcome Creighton (TBD Dec. 3) and Omaha (7 p.m. Dec. 8) before squaring off with Missouri. Following the USC and Colorado tilts, the Jayhawks will play host to Harvard (7 p.m. Dec. 29) in their final game before Big 12 action.