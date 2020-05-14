The Jefferson County chapter of Ducks Unlimited is set to begin its eight-week 2020 Summer Sporting Clays League on May 29 at Cokeley Farms Game Preserve and Sporting Clays, 7230 126 Road in Delia.

The season will run through July 19. Cost is $28 per 50-shot round, which includes $5 per round in DU Bucks to spend at the Sept. 26 chapter banquet. Shoot all eight weeks to be included in a drawing for two winners for a flat of 12-gauge shotgun shells.

To register, call 785-771-3817 or visit https://www.cokeleyfarms.com. Registrants must identify themselves as a DU shooter.

For more information about the Jefferson County DU chapter, contact John Hertlein at 785-640-3113 or Dick Santner at 785-845-8094.