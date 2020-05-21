Mid-creek musings while wondering how I’m going to cram all of this week’s news into one column.

• Unfortunately, I have to start this week's column off with a sad note.

• I was sorry to hear through Facebook last weekend about the passing of Dennis Brown, the former owner of B Squared Outdoor Sports at 4700 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

• He had a huge impact on the hunting and archery community in northeast Kansas, including T.H.E. Archery Club in Topeka.

• Dennis was a good man. I interviewed him in 2014 for a story I was writing on outdoors businesses in the area, back when I was just starting out.

• One of the quotes from the article that really tells you what kind of guy he was: "In my shop, if you come in here and we can’t get you what you need, then I’m not going to try to sell you something else," Brown said. "That’s not how you create a long-term customer. I ask a lot of questions and we lay out choices and we talk about the pros and cons. We try to do a thorough job of understanding what you need, so you only have to buy things once."

• In other sad news in the archery world, T.H.E. Archery Club decided to cancel its 2020 season completely on account of the coronavirus.

• I'm sure everyone involved is upset by this, especially the organizers, but until we really get a handle on this pandemic, it is the smart choice. For those of us who are taking care of elderly or immunosuppressed family members, it is the only choice.

• The Kansas BASS Nation announced its rescheduled tournament dates this week. The third high school and youth qualifiers will be on July 25 and 26, respectively, on Milford Reservoir.

• Qualifier No. 4 will be Aug. 8 and 9 at Wilson Reservoir. Another qualifier will also take place in an online format through June. The state championship tournament has yet to be scheduled. For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/KBNYF/ or contact youth director Travis Burch by phone at 913-562-4660 or by email at travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

• In other tourney news, the Kansas Crappie Club had to cancel its tournament last Sunday on El Dorado due to heavy rains causing flooding. The club’s next scheduled event will be June 7 at Council Grove, weather permitting. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404.

• El Dorado’s conditions may have been bad, but other lakes across the area saw a huge influx of anglers for the crappie spawn this past week. Perry was packed to the gills, with anglers lining the rocky banks to catch crappie just off the shoreline in the shallows.

• I did some fishing at Perry on Tuesday and caught my first sauger of the year, as well as a few crappie. Biggest fish of the day, however, was a bass whose mouth looked kinda of mangled. I’ll tell you more about that fishing trip and what I was using in a future column.

• I mentioned a few weeks ago I was wondering who the third most well-known fisherman in Kansas was (behind Ned Kehde and Brent Chapman), and I got an interesting answer in my inbox. Marion "Speed" Savoie nominated his son, Chris, for the spot. Chris is a bass tournament angler in Kansas who has been doing it for a "long time," he said.

• As an interesting side note, Speed said he worked with my grandpa, Henry Rouse, at Goodyear back in the day. It's a small world.

• In addition to that email, I received several more submissions this week from people who had taken their kids fishing. Cool to see all of these fun photos.

• Brooke Rose, of Topeka, submitted a photo from her son's birthday at Perry Reservoir, where her kids and their friends put the hammer down on some crappie.

• Theron, the birthday boy, turned 11.

• Brooke is practically a little sister to me. She runs The Groom Shack in North Topeka. If you're looking to get your dogs groomed, I hear it's a pretty good place to go! It even won a Best of Topeka award in 2019!

• Rick Dean, of Washington, Kan., (no, not THAT Rick Dean) also submitted some photographs of his four grandchildren — Harriet, 11; Emmie, 9; Hadden, 6, and Maggie, 4 — from a fishing trip at a farm pond near Meriden, where they live. They all got fishing poles for Easter.

• I have photos of each of them on the online version of this story, and I’ll try to get them all in the paper over the course of the next few weeks, as well.

• "They were all excited, to say the least, and now are bugging Dad to go," Dean said. "It’s been a great activity to do with school shut down and traveling at a standstill. They are all hooked!"

• Dean said their excitement to fish prompted him to clean up his old rod and reel, as well as his tackle box, which he said hadn't been used in about 30 years.

• "I don’t know for sure why, but a few years ago I purchased a lifetime hunt and fish license (I am 71) so am good to go," he said. "I went for first time in ages yesterday and caught two fish at Washington State Fishing Lake, here in Kansas. Can’t wait to be able to see all grandkids again and go fishing with them."

• That's what it's all about.

