MANHATTAN — The Kansas State athletics department announced Thursday that none of its student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 after PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and the on-boarding process of approximately 90 student-athletes this week.

One student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19 with antibody testing but was not considered acute.

According to a statement from K-State Athletics, the department will continue PCR and antibody testing of student-athletes as they return to campus, and those results will be released upon completion.

In case of any positive tests, the student-athletes will be medically managed according to current local, state, national and CDC guidelines, beginning with self-isolation for 10 days or until the patient does not have a fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer. These guidelines would also include quarantine for any individuals known to have been in contact with someone who tested positive.