JULY

18 — Sunflower State Games Youth and Senior Fishing Derby, Lake Shawnee Jr. Fishing Lake. Registration 7:30 to 8 a.m., fishing from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Fee $5 per participant. Deadline to register 6 p.m. July 10. Register online at sunflowergames.com.

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Pomona Lake. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

18-19 — Kansas BASS Nation 4-Man/Team Series, Milford Reservoir (permit pending). More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

18-19 — Sunflower State Games Shooting Events, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Call for shooting times. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

25 — 2-person Pump Gun Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. 50 targets each. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

25 — Ladies Shooting Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m., Ravenwood Lodge. Reservations required. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

25 — Kansas BASS Nation High School Qualifier No. 3, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Milford Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch by phone at 913-562-4660 or by email at travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

25 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Redmond Reservoir. Entry fee $150, $1,000 added to prize pool. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

26 — .410 '50' Fun Shoot, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

26 — Kansas BASS Nation Youth Qualifier No. 3, safelight to noon, Milford Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch by phone at 913-562-4660 or by email at travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

30-31 — Kansas Championship, Flint Oak Shooting Resort, Fall River. Enter at www.winscoreonline.com. For more info, call 620-658-4401.

AUGUST

1 — Topeka Bowhunters Association's Dusty Gomel benefit 3D shoot, $10 to enter, free for cubs. For more information, contact Gary Hunsicker at 785-246-4033.

1 — Friends of Pomona State Park shooting event, Ravenwood Lodge. For more info, contact Bob at 913-558-8378.

1-2 — Kansas Championship, Flint Oak Shooting Resort, Fall River. Enter at www.winscoreonline.com. For more info, call 620-658-4401.

1-2 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m. each day, cards turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. Stakes in the Youth, Bowhunter, Traditional and Open categories. For more information on the Headwaters Archery Club, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/sqpuwan/.

2 — Kansas Crappie Club tournament, Melvern Reservoir. Entry fees $100 for Division I, $40 for Division II. Registration begins at 5 a.m. at Eisenhower East ramp, takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 1 p.m. for Division II, 2 p.m. for Division I. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.

2 — Dove Hunters 50 Warm Up, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

2 — Kids and Clays, noon to 2 p.m., Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

5 — Men's night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m. potluck following. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

8 — 28th annual Women's Charity Shoot, 10 a.m. shotgun start, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

8 — Kansas BASS Nation High School Qualifier No. 4, 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wilson Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch by phone at 913-562-4660 or by email at travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

8-9 — Catfish Chasers Reed Chevrolet Classic, 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., St. Joseph, Mo. Weigh-in at French Bottoms Ramp. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at St. Joseph Civic Arena. $200 pre-entry if postmarked by Aug. 1, $225 afterward. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

9 — Kansas BASS Nation Youth Qualifier No. 4, 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wilson Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch by phone at 913-562-4660 or by email at travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

9 — 28th annual Couples Fun Shoot, 10 a.m. shotgun start, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

10 — Ladies night, Ravenwood Lodge. 6 p.m. potluck following. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

15 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

15 — 10th annual Sporting Clays for Kids, 8 to 11 a.m., Ravenwood Lodge. For more info, contact Chris at 785-250-5189.

22 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

22-23 — Catfish Chasers Calamus Catfish Classic, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Calamus Lake, Neb. Check-in at Homestead Knolls Ramp. $250 entry fee if postmarked before Aug. 9, $300 afterward. Guaranteed $5,000. Limited to first 80 entries received. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m., location TBA. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

23 — Ravenwood Rooster Warm-up 100 2-person Scramble, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

29-30 — Kansas BASS Nation Team Series/4-Man fishing tournament at Milford Reservoir. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

SEPTEMBER

5-6 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m. each day, cards turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. Stakes in the Youth, Bowhunter, Traditional and Open categories. For more information on the Headwaters Archery Club, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/sqpuwan/.

6 — Kansas Crappie Club tournament, Pomona Lake. Entry fees $100 for Division I, $40 for Division II. Registration begins at 5 a.m. at Ramp 2, takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 1 p.m. for Division II, 2 p.m. for Division I. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.

12 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Reservoir. Check-in at State Park Marina. Entry fee $150. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

12 — NUCS bird dog tournament, Muddy Creek Game Birds in Meriden. All in attendance who have hunting dogs will be signed up for drawing for Grizzly 15 Hard Molded Cooler. For more info, contact Jacob Edwards at 785-817-3937. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

12-13 — Kansas BASS Nation State High School and Youth Championships, Bone Creek. For more info, contact Travis Burch by phone at 913-562-4660 or by email at travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

12-13 — 2020 Kansas Crappie Trail state championship tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. Entry fee $200. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

13 — NUCS bird dog tournament, Muddy Creek Game Birds in Meriden. All in attendance who have hunting dogs will be signed up for drawing for Grizzly 15 Hard Molded Cooler. For more info, contact Jacob Edwards at 785-817-3937. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

13 — Saline County Uplands PF/QF youth shooting clinic, 5 p.m., Saline County Fishing Lake. Date is tentative. For more information or to RSVP, contact Ed Viar at georgeviar1958@gmail.com, call 785-452-3705 or check out the chapter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salinecountyuplanders/.

19-20 — Kansas BASS Nation Qualifier No. 2 at Wilson Reservoir. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

26 — NUCS bird dog tournament, Cokeley Farms in Delia. All in attendance who have hunting dogs will be signed up for drawing for Grizzly 15 Hard Molded Cooler. For more info, contact Will Cokeley at 785-771-3817. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

26 — Flint Hills Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation fundraising banquet, 612 US-56 highway in Council Grove. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.fhquwf.com/ or by calling 785-410-4593.

OCTOBER

2-4 — 2020 Browning Tournament of Champions NUCS bird dog tournament, Talbot Wildlife Area near Joplin, Mo. For more information, contact Hal Brown at 417-632-4652 or by email at hunting4bs@windstream.net. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

3-4 — Kansas Crappie Club Classic, Perry Reservoir. Entry fees $100 for Division I, $40 for Division II. Registration begins at 5 a.m. at Jefferson Points ramp, takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 1 p.m. for Division II, 2 p.m. for Division I. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.

10 — NUCS no-money bird dog tournament, Collige Kennels and Outfitting, 13367 Lariat Road in Offerle. Open to first 25 to register. For more info, contact Cody Collige at 620-770-9588 or by email at colligekennels@gmail.com. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

11 — NUCS no-money bird dog tournament, Collige Kennels and Outfitting, 13367 Lariat Road in Offerle. Open to first 25 to register. For more info, contact Cody Collige at 620-770-9588 or by email at colligekennels@gmail.com. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

14-16 — BASS Central Regional. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

24-26 — Kansas BASS Nation 4-Man Finale. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

29-31 — Bassmaster College Series National Championship, location TBD.

30-31 — Cabela’s King Kat Classic fishing tournament, Acorns Resort, Milford Reservoir. Fishing from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, weigh-in at 4 p.m. For more info and to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/r2ks9z6/.

NOVEMBER

6-8 — NUCS mixed-bag bird dog tournament, Double Crown Ranch in Dover. Entry deadline is Oct. 30. For more info, contact Sam Martin at 417-438-3111 or by email at sammartin46@icloud.com. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

8 — Kansas Crappie Club Veterans Day KDWPT Fundraiser, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fees $150 per boat, big fish entry included. Registration begins at 5 a.m. at Marina Ramp No. 2, takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 1 p.m. for Division II, 2 p.m. for Division I. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.

29 — Kansas Crappie Club Benefit Toy Drive, Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee one toy per team to donate to Topeka Toys for Tots. Registration begins at 5 a.m., takeoff at 7 a.m. Weigh-in 1 p.m. for Division II, 2 p.m. for Division I. For more info, contact Joe Bragg at 785-220-6404 or KansasCrappieClub@gmail.com.

DECEMBER

19-21 — NUCS bird dog tournament, Muddy Creek Game Birds in Meriden. Amateur: Dec. 19. Open: Dec. 20. Finals: Dec. 21. For more info, contact Jacob Edwards at 785-817-3937. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

2021

JANUARY

8-10 — Third Annual Browning’s Ante Up Boothill Shootout in Dodge NUCS bird dog tournament, Collige Kennels and Outfitting, 13367 Lariat Road in Offerle. For more info, contact Cody Collige at 620-770-9588 or by email at colligekennels@gmail.com. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

29-31 — 2021 Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Stormont Vail Events Center, Topeka.

MARCH

1-6 — 2020 NUCS Nationals bird dog tournament, Talbot Wildlife Area near Joplin, Mo. For more information, contact Hal Brown at 417-632-4652 or by email at hunting4bs@windstream.net. To read more about the NUCS and for the complete schedule of events, go to http://www.uplandclassic.com/.

19-21 — 2021 Bassmaster Classic, Fort Worth, Texas.

SEPTEMBER

16-19 — 2021 Ducks Unlimited National Convention, Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Fla. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yasu2j7x/.

